UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize 2025: Who can submit nominations and more

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is inviting nominations for the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize 2025. A jury consisting of six independent members, representing all types of media including digital media, one from each of the six regions as defined by UNESCO, will recommend the winner of the prize.

About the prize:

The $25,000 Prize is named in honour of Guillermo Cano Isaza, a Colombian journalist who was assassinated on 17 December 1986.

“Created in 1997, the annual UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize honours a person, organisation or institution that has made an outstanding contribution to the defence and, or promotion of press freedom anywhere in the world, and especially when this has been achieved in the face of danger,” mentioned the official website.

The prize is conferred on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, on May 3.

Member States as well as international and regional professional and non­governmental organizations working in the field of journalism and freedom of expression may nominate up to three candidates for the Prize, informed UNESCO.

Who recommends the prize winner?

A jury consisting of six independent members, representing all types of media including digital media, one from each of the six regions as defined by UNESCO, will recommend the winner of the prize.

Deadline:

The last date to submit nominations is February 15, 2025.

Applications may be forwarded to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation With UNESCO latest by January 31, 2025, for further consideration and onward transmission to UNESCO headquarters, Paris, by February 15, 2025.

For more information, visit the official website of the Ministry of Education.

