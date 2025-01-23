Menu Explore
IGNOU invites applications for its M.Sc. Chemistry programme, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 23, 2025 06:37 PM IST

The course is designed to cater to the aspirations of science graduates, the programme offers a unique blend of academic rigour and flexibility, informed IGNOU.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) invites applications from interested candidates for its M.Sc. (Chemistry) Programme (MSCCHEM) for the January 2025 academic session.

The medium of instruction for the programme will be in English. There is no age limit for candidates to apply for the programme.
The medium of instruction for the programme will be in English. There is no age limit for candidates to apply for the programme. (HT File)

The course is designed to cater to the aspirations of science graduates, the programme offers a unique blend of academic rigour and flexibility, informed IGNOU.

About M.Sc. (Chemistry) Programme:

The duration of the programme is a minimum of 2 years and a maximum of 4 years. The medium of instruction for the programme will be in English. There is no age limit for candidates to apply for the programme.

Credits: 80 (semester-based structure).

Fee Details:

Rs. 20,200/- per annum (Rs. 40,400/- for the entire programme).

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who meet the following eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply for the programme.

  • B.Sc. (Major/Honours) in Chemistry from a recognised university.
  • B.Sc. degree (or equivalent) from a recognised university with Chemistry as one of three equally weighted science subjects.
  • B.Sc. degree from an Open University with a minimum of 20 credits in Chemistry courses.

Programme Objectives:

The M.Sc. (Chemistry) programme is designed to offer higher education opportunities in Chemistry to science graduates, enable learners to upgrade their academic qualifications, support career advancement in teaching, research, and industry, mentioned the press release.

