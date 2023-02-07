Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022: Re-evaluation link activated at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022: Re-evaluation link activated at ignou.ac.in

Published on Feb 07, 2023 11:55 AM IST

IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022 re-evaluation link has been activated. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has activated IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022 re-evaluation link. Candidates can register for re-evaluation or copy of answer scripts through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The request for re-evaluation by the student must be made within one month of declaration of his or her result. After re-evaluation, the better of two scores of original marks/ grades and the marks/ grades after re-evaluation will be considered. The result of re-evaluation will be made available on the IGNOU website.

On the other hand, a student can obtain photocopy of answer script on payment of 100/- per course. The application of photocopy of answer script must be made within a period of 45 days from the date of declaration of results.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022 re-evaluation 

IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022: How to register for re-evaluation

To apply for re-evaluation, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU TEE December/ June 2022 re-evaluation link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
