IIFT- MBA 2021 admit card released at iift.nta.nic.in, here's how to download
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the IIFT-MBA (IB) admit card for the session 2021-23
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the IIFT-MBA (IB) admit card for the session 2021-23. Candidates who are registered for the entrance exam can download their admit card from the official website iift.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct the IIFT MBA exam on January 24.
The exam will be in computer based mode. The timing of exam is 3 to 5 pm.
Candidates will have to bring their admit card to their exam center along with a valid photo ID proof, passport size photographs hand sanitizer, drinking water botttle and face mask.
How to download IIFT MBA 2021 Admit Card:
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIFT- iift.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Download IIFT 2021 admit card’ tab
Step 3: On the login page, key in your application numbers and dates of birth
Step 4: Submit and download IIFT MBA admit card
IIFT-MBA is held for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by the participating institutions.
