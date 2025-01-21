IIM Bangalore launches maiden MOOC course in Hindi on ESG and Sustainability, online program begins from January 24

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has launched its first Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) in Hindi, titled ‘From Theory to Practice: Implementing ESG and Sustainability in Business.' IIM Bangalore has launched its first MOOC course in Hindi on ESG and Sustainability. (Pic by hemant mishra/mint.)

Hosted on SWAYAM, the 12-week, 3-credit and 30-hour online program is set to begin on January 24, 2025.

Interested applicants must note that the last date for enrollment is February 28, 2025.

About the course:

As per IIM Bangalore, the MOOC program is ideal for MBA and BBA students, working professionals, and executives. It aims to deepen the understanding of sustainable growth and holistic value creation.

Dr. Aditya Gupta, COO of the TCI-IIMB Supply Chain Sustainability Lab, will be the instructor of the course. Gupta, who has a rich corporate experience in companies like the Tata Group, TVS Group, Jindal Group, Virgin Mobile, and Moser Baer, has promoted sustainable supply chain management and helped adopt ESG practices, IIM Bangalore stated in a press statement.

Students who complete the 12-week program before April 30, 2025 will be eligible for the exam scheduled for May 2025. While the course is free for all, students can enroll for the examination by paying a nominal fee and obtain a certificate.

Also worth mentioning here, the SWAYAM courses include video lectures, e-texts, self-assessments, and discussion forums.

For more details, visit the official website here.