VMOU Kota admit card for December 2024 TEE released, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 21, 2025 12:31 PM IST

The examination will begin on January 29 and end on March 4. It will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota has released the December 2024 Term End Examination (TEE) admit card. Candidates can download the admit card/permission letter from vmou.ac.in. The direct link has been provided below.

VMOU Kota admit card for December 2024 TEE released(Official website screenshot)
VMOU Kota admit card for December 2024 TEE released(Official website screenshot)

The examination will begin on January 29 and end on March 4. It will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates can download the admit card using the scholar number. They can also search for the admit card by name.

If there is any error on the admit card, candidates should immediately report it via email at exam@vmou.ac.in.

VMOU Kota admit card download link

How to download VMOU Kota admit card?

  1. Go to the university website, vmou.ac.in.
  2. Open the link ‘Download Permission Letter for Term End Examination DEC-2024’ given under the ‘IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT’.
  3. There are three servers. Click on one.
  4. Enter your scholar number and submit.
  5. Alternatively, click on ‘Search Scholar No. By Name’, enter your full name and search.
  6. The admit card will be displayed. Check and download it.

After downloading the admit cards, candidates should check that their names, photographs, paper name, exam date and time and other details have been printed correctly.

They should go through the exam day guidelines and follow them accordingly.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
