IIM Bangalore launches online UG course on Digital Business and Entrepreneurship

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 28, 2024 06:34 PM IST

According to IIM Bangalore, the application process for the programme will open on June 15, 2024, and the classes will commence in September 2024.

IIM Bangalore launched an undergraduate programme on ‘Digital Business and Entrepreneurship’, which will be delivered online by the school’s digital learning initiative IIMBx.

Prof Suresh Bhagavatula, senior faculty of the Entrepreneurship area of IIMB, will be the Course Director of the three-year UG programme, which will have internship opportunities and practical projects.
Prof Suresh Bhagavatula, senior faculty of the Entrepreneurship area of IIMB, will be the Course Director of the three-year UG programme, which will have internship opportunities and practical projects.

According to a press release by IIM Bangalore, the application process for the programme will open on June 15, 2024, and the classes will commence in September 2024.

IIM Bangalore introduced this BBA programme which is strategically designed to blend digital technology, business management principles and an entrepreneurial mindset, laying a robust foundation for students aspiring to succeed in the competitive business landscape, informed the institute.

“The programme has been structured in keeping with the education policy, and hence will have a flexible exit policy. The courses will be online and asynchronous; there will be recorded content to make them flexible as students will come from different streams. In terms of entrance, there will be a test. Overall, we will make it as engaging and interactive as possible," said Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore.

