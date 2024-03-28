IIM Bangalore Placements 2024: Students receive job offers from 163 firms, 516 students placed

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) conducted the final placements for PGP-BA and PGP 2024 which ended on February 7, 2024. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) conducted the final placements for PGP-BA and PGP 2024 which ended on February 7, 2024.

According to a press release by IIMB, a total of 516 students were placed and received job offers from 163 firms during the placement week. 29 students from the institute were placed abroad with Infosys Consulting (7), Strategy& Middle East (6), Jindal Shadeed (5), TransformationX (3), EY Parthenon Singapore (2), JP Morgan Chase London (2), Health City Cayman Islands (2), Fast Retailing, Japan (1) and Landmark Group, Middle East (1) while 487 students will be working in India. The median annual salary of the job offers received by students stood at ₹32.5 lakhs.

“In a difficult placement year, we are immensely grateful to Accenture as they reposed confidence in IIMB students by making a record of 58 offers across its three units – Global Networks, India Markets Unit and Data & AI," said Prof Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB.

It was observed that most of the offers were made by consulting firms which accounted for 218 job offers, while offers in finance, banking and investments were 81. IT firms and e-commerce firms made 49 offers each. Manufacturing and infrastructure firms made 36 offers, conglomerates made 30 offers, consumer goods and retail firms made 28 offers. Also, analytics and AI firms made 13 offers and healthcare-related firms made 12 offers to the students from the institute, informed IIMB.

