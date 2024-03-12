IIM Kashipur invites applications for Doctoral Program 2024

Admissions are open at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, for its Ph.D. courses, including economics, finance, HR, public policy, and others. Researchers who wish to apply can visit IIM Kashipur’s official website. The last date to fill out the application form is March 31st, 2024.

According to a press release by IIM Kashipur, its fully residential Ph.D. program 2024 is designed for professionals with impressive academic backgrounds and the keenness to make scholarly contributions.

The institute offers a wide range of areas for specialisation under the Ph.D. program among communication, economics, finance & accounting, IT & systems, marketing, operations management & decision sciences, OB & HR management, strategy, and public policy, informed the press release.

“The Doctoral Program offered by IIM Kashipur promises a robust blend of high-yielding areas for specialization curated for professionals. At IIM Kashipur, students will further upskill their capability of handling complex management-related challenges and make noteworthy scholarly contributions,” said Abhradeep Maiti, Chairperson of admission, IIM Kashipur.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. A master’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with at least 60% marks.

2. Five-year integrated Master’s Degree Programme in any discipline with at least 60% marks obtained after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2) or equivalent.

3. A professional qualification duly recognized by UGC/AICTE/AIU equivalent to a master’s degree (like CA, CS, CMA) with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point average.

4. A 4-year/ 8-semester Bachelor’s degree (B.E./ B.Tech./ B. Arch. Etc.) with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point average.

Fellowship Details:

The programme also offers a fellowship of Rs. 37000 to Rs. 42000 per month, a contingency grant of Rs. 1.25 lakhs, and a conference grant of Rs. 3 lakhs.

