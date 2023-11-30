close_game
close_game
News / Education / Admissions / IIM Kashipur invites applications for EMAT-2023

IIM Kashipur invites applications for EMAT-2023

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 30, 2023 06:27 PM IST

IIM Kashipur invites applications for Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT-2023)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur is inviting applications for the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT-2023). Interested candidates can register for the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT 2023) by December 15.

IIM Kashipur invites applications for EMAT-2023
IIM Kashipur invites applications for EMAT-2023

The Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT-2023) will be conducted on December 16, 2023, and the results will be announced on December 18. The IIM Kashipur’r EMBA programme will commence from the July 2024 session

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to a press release by the IIM Kashipur, “The Executive MBA (EMBA) is a specialized two-year post-graduate programme conducted during weekends at IIM Kashipur’s Dehradun Campus, exclusively designed for middle and senior-level professionals. The programme conforms to globally accepted norms of Executive MBA, enhancing the value-addition to participants and the acceptance across industries, sectors, and geographies”.

The admission to the programme is based on the CAT/ GMAT score, or Marks obtained in the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) conducted by IIM Kashipur, and the performance of the candidates in the personal interview. After graduation, the candidate must also have at least three years of managerial, entrepreneurial, or professional experience, informed the press release.

Prof. Abhishek Srivastava, Chairperson, EMBA, IIM Kashipur, said, "Embark on a transformative journey with our Executive MBA program at IIM Kashipur. Beyond theory, we focus on practical skills—Digital Dexterity, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Business Communication, and Organizational Development—crafting leaders for success in dynamic environments.”

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out