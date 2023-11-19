close_game
News / Education / Admissions / IIM Lucknow invites applications for 2-year MBA for working professionals

IIM Lucknow invites applications for 2-year MBA for working professionals

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 19, 2023 11:14 AM IST

The Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives is designed exclusively for working executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Tailored for working professionals, IIM Lucknow invites applications for its two-year, alternate weekend MBA program. The last day to submit applications is Nov 20, 2023.

A variety of electives alongside general modules such as Management Information Systems and Designing Work Organisation are offered in the PGPWE program.(HT File Photo)

According to a press release by IIM Lucknow, the Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Working Executives (PGPWE) is designed exclusively for working executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals. The program will be conducted at the institute's Noida campus.

“The PGPWE program offers highly rewarding career growth without requiring participants to leave their current jobs. It exposes them to global business trends through a two-week international immersion module with prestigious business schools in Europe,” said Prof S Venkataramanaiah, Chairperson, Admissions at the Noida Campus, IIM Lucknow.

There will be four terms in the first year and three terms in the second year of the program. A variety of electives alongside general modules such as Management Information Systems and Designing Work Organisation are offered in the PGPWE program, mentioned the press release by IIM Lucknow.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline.
  • Minimum of three years of full-time work experience
  • Valid GMAT/GRE score, a CAT score, or a GATE score. Alternatively, candidates can opt for the PGPWE Entrance Exam, scheduled for December 17, 2023, at the institute's Noida Campus
  • Once shortlisted, candidates will undergo a writing ability test and a personal interview

For more information, visit the official website.

