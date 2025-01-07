IIT Delhi launches certificate programmes in finance, supply chain, and semiconductor technology

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) launched three new certificate programmes under its Continuing Education Programme (CEP) in collaboration with TeamLease Edtech. The programmes will be conducted through live, interactive online sessions in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, incorporating industry-relevant case studies and assignments.(Agency File Photo)

The Chief Financial Officer Programme, the Executive Management Programme in Supply Chain and Operations Analytics, and the Executive Programme in Semiconductor Manufacturing and Technology are the three newly launched certificate programmes at IIT Delhi.

These programmes aim to bridge critical skill gaps and enable professionals to excel in their respective fields, fostering India's leadership in the global marketplace, informed IIT Delhi.

About the courses:

According to IIT Delhi, the Chief Financial Officer Programme, led by Professor Shveta Singh, PFS Chair Professor and Chair of Finance At The Department Of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, prepares finance professionals for strategic leadership roles, focusing on financial strategy, risk management, and digital integration. Participants will be exposed to hands-on projects and develop expertise in simulations and data analytics tools to drive informed decision-making in dynamic business environments.

The Executive Management Programme in Supply Chain and Operations Analytics, led by Professor Dr Gourav Dwivedi, Programme Coordinator and Assistant Professor, Department Of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, is a course that is tailored for professionals and aspiring individuals offering cutting-edge tools, data-driven approaches, and strategic frameworks to excel in the dynamic global supply chain landscape.

“This program bridges the gap between theory and practice, equipping participants with the analytical skills and strategic knowledge needed to solve real-world supply chain complexities,” says Professor Gourav Dwivedi.

The Executive Programme in Semiconductor Manufacturing and Technology, led by Professor Awanish Pandey, Programme Coordinator and Assistant Professor, Optics and Photonics Centre, IIT Delhi, equips participants with essential skills in semiconductor fabrication and process technology.

The programmes will be conducted through live, interactive online sessions in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, incorporating industry-relevant case studies and assignments. IIT Delhi has collaborated with TeamLease EdTech as its technology partner to ensure seamless delivery of these courses, mentioned the press release.

“At IIT Delhi's Continuing Education Programme (CEP), our focus is on delivering industry-relevant courses that address the evolving skill demands of the modern workforce. With the launch of these three cutting-edge programmes in Finance, Supply Chain, and Semiconductor Technology, we aim to equip professionals with the advanced capabilities needed to excel in their fields. These programmes are tailored to foster innovation and leadership, aligning with our commitment to driving India's growth across critical sectors," said Professor Manav Bhatnagar, Head, CEP/QIP/TEQIP, IIT Delhi.

“We are thrilled to partner with IIT Delhi in launching these transformative certificate programmes. These industry-focused initiatives in Finance, Supply Chain, and Semiconductor Technology reflect our shared vision to empower professionals with cutting-edge skills that drive innovation and growth in critical sectors. Together, we aim to bridge skill gaps and contribute meaningfully to India's global leadership,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

