IIT Kanpur launches three eMasters degree programs, GATE score not required

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 28, 2023 02:51 PM IST

eMasters participants will also gain access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network of the institute

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) announced the launch of three eMasters degree programs in Data Science and Business Analytics, Financial Technology and Management, and Power Sector Regulation, Economics, and Management through the Department of Management Sciences.

According to IITK, the eMasters degree programs do not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued without pausing professional careers
According to IITK, the eMasters degree programs do not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued without pausing professional careers

According to IITK, the eMasters degree programs do not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued without pausing professional careers. Flexibility in completion time ranges from 1 to 3 years.

The 60-credit,industry-focused, real-world curricula are taught by faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur. Additionally, a credit transfer facility is offered, allowing for the transfer of up to 60 credits for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur, stated a press release by IITK.

eMasters participants will also gain access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network of the institute. As part of the immersive learning experience, participants will have the opportunity to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to meet the faculty and network with experienced professionals. Upon completion, participants will be granted alumni status of IITK. The eMasters degree program also confers formal Senate-approved degrees during convocation, mentioned the press release.

Applications are open until October 31, 2023, for fresh cohorts scheduled to commence in January 2024.

Interested candidates may visit the official page emasters.iitk.ac.in/

