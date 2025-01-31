IIT Madras extends deadline to apply for MBA programme, details here
The MBA degree is conducted over seven quarters that consist of classroom teaching, case discussions, summer internships and projects.
IIT Madras Department of Management Studies (DoMS) informed the deadline to apply for the MBA Program has been extended to February 2, 2025. This two-year, full-time programme is open to freshers as well as experienced candidates.
The MBA program achieved 100% placement in the last academic year, with 37% of students securing Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs). For the batch of 2024, the highest CTC stood at ₹29.65 Lakh Per Annum (LPA), while the average CTC for the top 25% of students was ₹21.89 LPA, informed IIT Madras.
“The MBA program at DoMS IIT Madras provides a diverse, learning environment. Our students are trained on foundation courses as well as in various tools and techniques. In-depth learning also happens in terms of specialized positions. The MBA program strengthens the techno-analytical ability of the students and develops their capabilities," said Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras.
Programme Highlights:
Candidates who are interested in applying for the MBA programme will receive exposure to the changing industry needs, be a part of the IIT environment, expertise in quantitative and analytical skills, be a part of the International collaborations and exchange programs, among other features, stated IIT Madras.
Programme details:
The MBA degree is conducted over seven quarters that consist of classroom teaching, case discussions, summer internships and projects.
Students can choose from the following six elective specialisations:
- Finance
- Organisational Behaviour & Human Resource Management
- Information Systems
- Integrative Management
- Marketing
- Operations Management
For more information, visit the official website.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
