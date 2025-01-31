Menu Explore
IIT Madras extends deadline to apply for MBA programme, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 31, 2025 08:21 PM IST

The MBA degree is conducted over seven quarters that consist of classroom teaching, case discussions, summer internships and projects.

IIT Madras Department of Management Studies (DoMS) informed the deadline to apply for the MBA Program has been extended to February 2, 2025. This two-year, full-time programme is open to freshers as well as experienced candidates.

This two-year, full-time programme is open to freshers as well as experienced candidates. (File)
This two-year, full-time programme is open to freshers as well as experienced candidates. (File)

The MBA program achieved 100% placement in the last academic year, with 37% of students securing Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs). For the batch of 2024, the highest CTC stood at 29.65 Lakh Per Annum (LPA), while the average CTC for the top 25% of students was 21.89 LPA, informed IIT Madras.

“The MBA program at DoMS IIT Madras provides a diverse, learning environment. Our students are trained on foundation courses as well as in various tools and techniques. In-depth learning also happens in terms of specialized positions. The MBA program strengthens the techno-analytical ability of the students and develops their capabilities," said Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras.

Programme Highlights:

Candidates who are interested in applying for the MBA programme will receive exposure to the changing industry needs, be a part of the IIT environment, expertise in quantitative and analytical skills, be a part of the International collaborations and exchange programs, among other features, stated IIT Madras.

Programme details:

The MBA degree is conducted over seven quarters that consist of classroom teaching, case discussions, summer internships and projects.

Students can choose from the following six elective specialisations:

  • Finance
  • Organisational Behaviour & Human Resource Management
  • Information Systems
  • Integrative Management
  • Marketing
  • Operations Management

For more information, visit the official website.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
