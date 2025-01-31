University of Southampton Delhi unveils two scholarship schemes, check details

The University of Southampton Delhi has announced two scholarship schemes to support outstanding undergraduate and graduate students in India. The two schemes are: The Delhi Presidential Scholarship and Future Talent Scholarship. Beyond these scholarships, the university has also planned the Future Talent Bursary, a financial aid program exclusively for academically strong but financially disadvantaged undergraduate students. (Unsplash)

Delhi Presidential Scholarship

The Delhi Presidential Scholarship will be granted to one undergraduate and one graduate student. This fully funded scholarship covers the entire tuition fee for the entire duration of the course. Candidates must demonstrate consistent academic excellence and embody the university’s core values to secure and retain this award. The name of graduate scholarship recipient will be announced in June 2025, while undergraduate recipient will be named in July 2025.

Future Talent Scholarship

The Future Talent Scholarship aims to assist up to 12 undergraduate and graduate students by offering a tuition fee reduction of ₹220,000 for the first year. Open to applicants across all six programs offered by the university for the August 2025 intake, this scholarship will be awarded based on past academic achievements and a strong scholarship application. Shortlisted candidates will be announced in two phases—June and July 2025.

Additional Financial Aid: Future Talent Bursary

Beyond these scholarships, the university has also planned the Future Talent Bursary, a financial aid program exclusively for academically strong but financially disadvantaged undergraduate students. The bursary awards are for undergraduate students only, up to a maximum of ₹660,000 per student, for one year only. Details regarding eligibility and applications for this bursary and other scholarships will be available by the last week of February 2025.

Talking about the scholarships, Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement at the University of Southampton said: “We are proud to offer these scholarships, which recognise and reward academic excellence while providing real financial support. A considerable portion of tuition fees has been allocated to scholarships, ensuring that many students meeting our criteria receive assistance.

By studying at the University of Southampton Delhi, students become part of a global academic community, benefiting from high-quality resources, expert faculty, and a UK-style education. These scholarships will empower our students to excel academically and become future leaders and innovators, making a lasting impact on society.”

Application Process and Timeline

As per a press statement issued by the university, students aspiring to study at the University of Southampton Delhi from August 2025 can apply for these scholarships once the applications open in February 2025. For more information, prospective applicants should visit the university’s official website when the scholarship applications open.