IIT Madras MBA Admission 2026: Registration date extended, apply at doms.iitm.ac.in

The Department of Management Studies at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has extended the registration window for the IIT Madras MBA Admission 2026. The last date to apply for the two-year, full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme is February 8, 2026.

Candidates who want to apply for the course can do it through the official website of IIT Madras at doms.iitm.ac.in/domsmba.

Earlier, the last date to apply was January 31, 2026.

Candidates who hold a recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline with 60 per cent and above (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwD candidates) can apply for the course. Final-year students are also eligible and will be admitted provisionally, subject to fulfilling the degree requirements by September 30, 2026.

Indian nationals must have a valid CAT 2025 score. Foreign nationals must submit a valid GMAT score. Sponsored candidates with at least two years of work experience in the same organisation may apply through the appropriate channel.

The interviews will be held in various cities on different dates.

In Mumbai, the interview will be held from March 6 to 8, in Delhi from March 13 to 15. The interview will be held in Chennai from March 20 to 22, and in Hyderabad and Kolkata from March 28 to 29.

The admission results will be declared in May 2026, following which joining, orientation and registration of selected candidates will take place in July 2026. Pre-term classes and examinations are also scheduled for July 2026, with the regular classes for the MBA programme commencing the same month. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MBA.