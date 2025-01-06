India launches 2 special category visas for international students; check eligibility, application process

India has launched two special category visas for international students intending to study in India – the ‘e-student visa’ and the ‘e-student-x visa’. India has launched ‘e-student visa’ and ‘e-student-x visa’ for international students (HT Photo for representation)

The e-student visa is for those who want to pursue education in India, while the e-student-x visa is for the dependents of the e-student visa holders.

Students can apply for a visa at indianvisaonline.gov.in, but the authenticity of their application will be checked using the SII (Study in India) ID.

The SII portal facilitates the admission process of international students who wish to pursue either long-term or short-term courses in India.

A unique SII ID is mandatory for all students applying to study in India. This will enable them to track their college applications, apply for visas or e-visas and complete other higher education in India-related processes.

An Indian student visa is issued for up to five years, depending on the duration of the course and it can also be extended.

The e-student visa will be granted to foreign nationals who get admission to study in India and those who want to pursue regular, full-time courses at undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral (PhD) levels and other formal programmes.

About the SII portal

SII is a project of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The portal facilitates application to 600 institutes offering 8,00 courses in disciplines such as engineering & technology, management, agriculture, sciences, arts and humanities, language studies, commerce, law, paramedical sciences covering pharmacy, nursing, and select niche courses like Buddhist Studies, and Yoga.

These courses are available at different levels, including Undergraduate (Bachelor's), Postgraduate (Master's), Doctoral (PhD), and certification-based courses.

Students can register on the SII portal by providing simple details such as name, country, date of birth, mobile number and email ID.

Once on board, they can log in to the account using the SII ID or email address and password and fill out the online application form.

