ISB's Leadership in AI Programme: Mastering AI for Transformative Leadership

In the era of rapid technological advancement, the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the landscape of decision-making and operational efficiency for leaders. According to Statista 2024, the Artificial Intelligence market is projected to reach $305.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to show an annual growth rate of 15.83% by 2030. This market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, driven by increased investments in AI technologies, digital transformation, and the competitive edge it provides in the rapidly evolving global economy. ISB Programme: Lead with AI and Gen AI

This improved capability is precisely what the ISB Executive Education’s Leadership in AI Programme integrated with Generative AI aims to imbibe in the leaders. The #1 B-school in India (Source: FT Global MBA Ranking 2024) provides leaders with the knowledge and skills to effectively integrate AI into their strategic roles, transforming how they lead and drive their organisations forward in an increasingly AI-driven business environment. The ISB Executive Education’s Leadership in AI programme caters to the demand for AI-skilled leaders, integrating AI with strategic leadership. It empowers leaders to utilise Generative AI for innovative problem-solving, analysis and personalised communication, enhancing engagement and relationships across stakeholders.

The 20-weeks programme curriculum provides a deep knowledge of AI fundamentals, exploring how these technologies can be applied to improve areas such as customer engagement, operational processes, and strategic decision-making. The programme also emphasises the ethical implications of AI, ensuring that leaders are equipped to make responsible and informed decisions in an AI-driven business environment.

Programme Highlights:

Comprehensive Learning Materials and Modules: Over 140 pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning crafted by globally recognised ISB faculty. Dive into the intersection of leadership and AI with specialised modules covering both strategic leadership and the innovative applications of Generative AI.

Real-World Case Studies: Access in-depth case studies companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Pfizer, Jio, Dell and more for practical understanding and application of AI in business scenarios. Get to know the transformative potential of Generative AI in various industries and applications.

Mastering Generative AI and ML Tools: Learn top industry relevant Generative AI tools and develop predictive models to inform strategic decisions, automate repetitive tasks, free up time for strategic planning, and more.

Extensive Assignments and Interactive Discussions: More than 40 assignments designed to reinforce learning and application of concepts. Engage in discussions to deepen understanding and broaden perspectives.

Prestigious Recognition:Participants gain the ISB Executive Alumni status and a Certificate of Completion, signifying their achievement.

Dedicated Support: 18 office hours with the programme leader for personalised guidance and clarification.

Practical Application of Knowledge: Apply the learnings from the programme in real-world capstone projects, showcasing the ability to implement AI strategies effectively.

How will participants benefit from the AI programme?

Identify opportunities and outline a plan to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) methods for improved business performance.

Create an executive summary of an AI implementation/improvement plan for your organisation.

Strategically leverage Generative AI for informed leadership decisions and productivity.

Describe the opportunities of AI/ML such as human augmenting machines, machine augmenting humans and re-imagining business processes.

Change mindsets and culture to enable digital and AI-enabled change.

Recognise the ethics, privacy, regulations in AI and ML for safer implementation.

Assess and evaluate the current leadership mindset to innovate and reinvent with AI.



Benefits of learning from ISB Executive Education

Ranked as the #1 business school in India and #5 in Asia, according to the Financial Times Global Ranking 2024, ISB Executive Education brings unparalleled expertise to the digital transformation domain. Upon successfully completing the programme with a minimum 70% score, you will be awarded a certificate from ISB Executive Education and ISB Executive Alumni status which includes networking opportunities, online and offline events and more.

Who should take this programme?

Senior Leaders: Stakeholders and leaders who want to build AI/ML oriented businesses and scale their organisations.

Stakeholders and leaders who want to build AI/ML oriented businesses and scale their organisations. Functional Leaders: In fields such as marketing, finance and other operational areas who would benefit from a better understanding of how to leverage AI and ML in decision-making.

Programme Details

Eligibility: Any graduate/diploma holder

Fee: 1,75,000 +GST

To know more about this programme, click here. Limited-time enrolment benefit available.

Conclusion:

ISB Executive Education's Leadership with AI programme integrated with Generative AI transforms leaders, equipping them with critical AI skills for high performance. Graduates from this programme strategically implement AI, gaining a competitive edge in leadership roles. This investment ensures future success amidst AI-driven innovation. Embrace this opportunity to redefine your professional trajectory with ISB Executive Education's expert guidance and comprehensive curriculum with the Leadership in AI programme.



About ISB Executive Education:

ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets and networks required to manage and lead in this new world and achieve their distinctive personal and professional goals. ISB Executive Education, recognised as #1 in India and #29 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2023 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, is dedicated to equipping working professionals to lead in the new global business environment, by fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia, and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through its meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

About Emeritus:

ISB Executive Education is collaborating with online education provider Emeritus to offer a portfolio of high-impact online programmes. Working with Emeritus gives ISB Executive Education the advantage of broadening its access beyond their on-campus offerings in a collaborative and engaging format that stays true to the quality of ISB Executive Education. Emeritus’ approach to learning is built on a cohort-based design to maximise peer-to-peer sharing and includes video lectures with world-class faculty and hands-on project-based learning. More than 300,000 students from over 200 countries have benefitted professionally from Emeritus’ courses.