JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment result declared, here’s direct link to check

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh has declared JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the round 3 seat allotment result on the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the document verification at the district help centres for Round 3 will be done from September 20 to September 22, 2022. The fee deposition by the candidate through their login will be done from September 20 to September 23, 2022. The classes will commence from September 24, 2022.

Direct link to check JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment result

JEECUP 2022 round 3 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEECUP/UPJEE round 3 allotment result link.

Key in your application number and date of birth

Check result and download the page for future use.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEECUP.

