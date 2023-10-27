JEECUP Round 8 allotment result 2023 out, direct link to check it

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced seat allotment result for the eighth round of UPJEE counselling. Candidates who appeared in the entrance examination and participated in this round for admission to Polytechnics (diploma in Engineering), except for the Pharmacy course, can go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in and check it. The direct link has been provided below. JEECUP Round 8 allotment result 2023 announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the counselling schedule, selected candidates are required to freeze their seats and deposit their seat acceptance fee between October 27 and 28 (up to 5 pm). During this time, they will also have to go to district help centres and complete the document verification process.

Candidates who freeze their seats as per the schedule mentioned above have to deposit balance fees by 11:59 pm on October 29.

The last date of reporting at the allotted Polytechnics is October 30. The schedule for withdrawal of admitted seats is October 31-November 1.

Classes for this batch will start on November 1.

How to check UPJEE round 8 allotment result 2023

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Open the round 8 allotment results link given under the “CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD (EXCEPT PHARMACY)” tab.

Login by entering your credentials.

Check your result.

Here is the direct link.

