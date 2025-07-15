Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the online application process for undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) admissions 2025-26 today, July 15. Candidates who have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025) and meet the eligibility conditions can apply online at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU Admission 2025: Registration for UG, COP courses ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates must satisfy the required eligibility criteria in the E-Prospectus available on the university's official website before filling out the application form correctly.

JNU UG, COP Admission 2025: Steps to be apply

Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Tap on the admission link for UG/COP 2025

Register and login to your acccount

Fil lin all the details and upload the required documents.

Pay the fees, upload the documents and submit.

Save the final form.

Next, JNU will open the application correction window between July 16, 2025, and July 17, 2025.

The first merit list for JNU UG and COP admission will be tentatively out on July 23, 2025. Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee for blocking of seats under the first merit list can be done tentatively between July 23 and 25.

Shortlisted candidates need to complete physical verification of admission or registration under the first merit list on July 30, July 31 and August 1, 2025 (for UG) and on August 4, 2025 (for COP).

The second meri list and supernumerary seats will be displayed on August 1, 2025 (tentative).

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of the fee for blocking for the second merit list and supernumerary seats will be from August 1 to August 3, 2025(tentative).

Physical verification of admission/registration for this round will be on August 7.

The final call for expression of willingness to be admitted to vacant seats will be held on August 19, 2025(tentative).

For more information, candidates can visit the university's admission portal.