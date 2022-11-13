JNU PG Admission 2022 third merit list out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, get link
JNU has released third merit list for PG and ADOP admissions today, November 13.
Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU has released third merit list for PG and ADOP admissions today, November 13. JNU PG 3rd merit list 2022 is available on the admission portal of the university, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Candidates can block their seat till November 15. The Physical verification of registration/admission will be done on November 14, 17, and November 21 to 23
After verification, the final admission list will be made public by December 2. The first day of classes for this group is November 28.
JNU PG Admission 2022 merit list: How to check
Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the merit list link
Key in your log in details
Check and take print out for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics