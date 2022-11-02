JNU PG merit list 2022 today on jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check admission schedule here

JNU PG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will publish the first merit list for postgraduate and ADOP admissions today, November 2. JNU PG merit list 2022 will be released on the admission portal of the university, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The second merit list will be published on November 8 and the third list along with supernumerary seats list will be released on November 13.

After the first merit list for JNU PG admission is released, candidates have to complete pre-enrollment registration, pay fees and block seats between November 2 and 15.

Physical vitrifaction of registration/admission will be done on November 14, 17, and November 21 to 23.

The final admission list after verification will be published by December 2. Classes for this batch will begin on November 28.

Candidates should note that this schedule is tentative and may change under special circumstances. Check more details below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON