JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya changes various exam centres for Class 6 test

JNVST 2021 exam centres for various districts changed due to administrative reasons. Check the official notice on navodaya.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has changed various exam centres for JNVST 2021. The exam centres across the country have been changed for Class 6 entrance test due to some administrative reasons. The complete list of new exam centre addresses can be checked on the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 62 exam centres have been changed across the country for the examination to be conducted on August 11, 2021. The notice comprises of state name, district code, and name, old centre address along with new centre name and address.

The Class 6 entrance exam date was announced by NVS in July 2021. The entrance exam will be conducted in all states and UTs across the country by following all the safety precautions or COVID protocols. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test out of which 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres will be selected.

JNVST 2021 for Class 6 is conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

