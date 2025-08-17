Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the registration process for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025 till August 27, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can find the direct link through the official website of NVS at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Last date to register extended, apply till August 27 at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in

The process for submission of application for JNV Selection Test has been simplified through online process. The documents required to register are given below:

Photograph

Signature of parent

Signature of candidate

Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by competent Government authority.

A maximum of eighty students are admitted in Class VI in each Vidyalaya through a Selection Test subject to availability of suitable candidates.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: How to apply

To apply online candidates or parents can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NVS at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

2. Click on JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register.

4. Once registration is done, login to account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2026-27 will be held in two phases- December 13 at 11.30 am and April 11, 2026 at 11.30 am. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.