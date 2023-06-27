Joint Seat Allocation Authority will close JoSAA 2023 counselling registration process on June 28, 2023. Candidates who want to register for the counselling round can do it through the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. The choice filling link will also be deactivated tomorrow. JoSAA 2023 Counselling: Registration ends tomorrow at josaa.nic.in, link here (Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)

The registration process was started on June 19, 2023. Candidates who want to register for the counselling round can do it through these simple steps given below.

JoSAA 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Click on JoSAA 2023 counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once the application form is filled click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats is on June 29, 2023. The Round 1 seat allocation list will be released on June 30, 2023. The online reporting for round 1 will be conducted from June 30 to July 4, 2023. The last date to respond to query is till July 5, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JoSAA.