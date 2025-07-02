Search
JoSAA 2025 merit list for Round 3 released at josaa.nic.in, direct link here

JoSAA 2025 merit list for Round 3 has been released. The direct link to check merit list is given here. 

Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released JoSAA 2025 merit list for Round 3 on July 2, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the merit list through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

The online reporting: fee payment/ document upload/ response by candidate to query can be done from July 2 to July 4, 2025. The last date for fee payment is July 4, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues will be done on July 5, 2025. The last date to respond to the withdrawal query is July 5, 2025.

Direct link to check JoSAA 2025 round 3 merit list 

JoSAA 2025 merit list: How to check 

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result will be released on July 6, 2025. The online reporting: fee payment/ document upload/ response by candidates to query can be done from July 6 to july 9, 2025. The last date for fee payment is July 9, 2025.

JoSAA counselling is conducted for admissions to 127 institutes for the academic year 2025-26. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.

News / Education News / Admission News / JoSAA 2025 merit list for Round 3 released at josaa.nic.in, direct link here
Exam and College Guide
