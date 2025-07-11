The Joint Seat Allocation Authority released the JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result for round 5 today, Thursday July 11, 2025 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Round 5 counselling can check their allotment result on the official website at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result for Round 5 released, direct link here

The online reporting with fee payment/ document upload and response by the candidate to the query will be held from July 11, 2025 to July 14, 2025. The last date for fee payment by online mode is scheduled for July 14, 2025.

Candidates can intiate the withdrawal of seats and exit from seat allocation process from July 12, 2025 to July 14, 2025 and the last date to fee payment issues and any candidate withdrawal query will be available on July 15, 2025. Further, seat allocation for Round 6 is scheduled for July 16. Fee payment/document upload or response to any query is from July 16, 2025 to July 20, 2025. Last date for fee payment by online mode is July 20, 2025. Lastly, final round of seat allocation ends on July 21, 2025.

JoSAA 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

Steps to follow to check result:-

1. check the official website at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on the ‘JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 5 seat allotment result’ link

3. Enter login credentials

4. Submit and download the result

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

JoSAA counselling is conducted for admissions to total 127 institutes for the academic year 2025-26. This includes around 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 47 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all these academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

For more related announcements and updates, candidates are advised to check the official website of JoSAA.