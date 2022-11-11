Home / Education / Admissions / Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule out

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule out

Published on Nov 11, 2022 08:36 AM IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling for Round 1 post seat allotment schedule has been released. Candidates can check the seat allotment schedule below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 post seat allotment schedule. The complete schedule is available to candidates on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates link will be activated at 1 pm today, November 11 till November 13, 2022. The payment window will open on November 14 and will close on November 15, 2022. The deposition of original documents in from November 15 to November 16, 2022.

Admission order can be downloaded by candidates on November 15 and 16, 2022 and last date for reporting at the allotted medical/ dental college is November 17, 2022.

Candidates who have been allotted medical or dental seat need not submit the originals at KEA, Bangalore, but they must compulsorily submit the original documents at the respective colleges at the time of admission. The documents needed are- Choice 1 printout, verification slip, fee paid receipt, all original documents. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

Complete Schedule Here 

