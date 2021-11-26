Home / Education / Admissions / Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2021: First allotment result postponed, notice here
admissions

Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2021: First allotment result postponed, notice here

Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2021 first allotment result has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2021: First allotment result postponed, notice here
Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2021: First allotment result postponed, notice here
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has postponed Karnataka UGCET Counselling 2021 first allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the official notice on the official site of KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

The first round seat allotment result has been scheduled to release on November 27, 2021, at 11 am. The official notice reads, “Government vide Notification dated 25-11-2021 has issued the reduced seats in two engineering colleges and removed all seats in one engineering college. Further, engineering seats surrendered by the Managements to the government are also been included in the revised seat matrix. Hence, first-round seat allotment will be conducted by incorporating these changes in the seat matrix. In view of these first round seat allotment result is postponed to 27-11.2021- 11.00 am. 

The seat allotment result for Round 1 was earlier scheduled to release on November 26, 2021. 

As per previous schedule, exercise of choices by the candidates allotted seat in the first round can be done from November 27 to November 30, 2021 and payment of fees and downloading of admission order can be done from November 29 to December 1, 2021. The last date for reporting to the allotted colleges will be done on December 3, 2021.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ug admission form education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out