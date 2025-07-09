Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has started the KCET Counselling 2025 option entry on July 8, 2025. Candidates who want to fill the option entry can find the direct link through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET Counselling 2025: Option entry begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link here

Through option entry link, candidates can fill their preferred colleges and courses.

Along with the activation of the option entry link, the first round provisional seat matrix has also been released. The seat matrix includes- engineering general quota seat matrix, engineering Kalyana Karnataka quota seat matrix, engineering special category quota seat matrix, agriculture and veterinary Kalyana Karnataka category quota seat matrix, agriculture and veterinary (practical) general and Kalyana Karnataka category quota seat matrix and agriculture and veterinary special category quota seat matrix.

KCET Counselling 2025: How to fill option entry

To fill the options, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on KCET Counselling 2025 option entry link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Now fill the options and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As for now, the complete counselling schedule has not been released yet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.