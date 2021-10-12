KEAM 2021 first phase seat allotment released at cee.kerala.gov.in, link here

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the KEAM- 2021 first phase allotment list on Tuesday, October 12. All the concerned candidates can check the first phase seat allotment list on the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can check the First phase allotment list through their application number and password.

Here is the direct link to check the list

"KEAM-2021: First Phase Allotment Published...Second Phase Option Confirmation Started," the official website reads.

KEAM 2021: How to check seat allotment

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the KEAM 2021 candidates log in

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

KEAM seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need