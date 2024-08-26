KEAM 2024 counselling: Third phase options registration ends today at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE, Kerala will close the KEAM 2024 counselling third phase options registration today, August 26, 2024. Candidates can apply for the counselling round through the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2024 counselling: Third phase options registration ends today, link here

Fresh Online option registration facility is available for CEE/152/2024-TA1 I/127627/2024 Engineering/Pharmacy courses in the third phase.

Candidates who want their higher order options in Architecture courses to be considered in this phase of allotment shall have to confirms and re-arrange their higher order options or delete the unwanted options till today, August 26, 2024.

KEAM 2024 counselling: How to apply for third phase options

To apply for the third round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2024 counselling third phase options registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the basis of options received up to 11.59 PM on August 26 the provisional allotment to Engineering/Pharmacy and Architecture courses will be published on August 29, 2024.

The official notice reads, “Those candidates who get allotment in this phase and do not join the college/courses on or before the date prescribed for the same will lose their allotment in the last phase and the allotment in this phase as well as all the options in the stream to which the allotment belongs.”

Also Read: Maximise business efficiency and decision-making with ISB Executive Education’s Applied Business Analytics programme

To apply for this counselling round, candidates will have to pay ₹2000/- as registration fee. The registration fee will be adjusted in the tuition fee of those candidates who take admission consequent on allotments. The candidates belonging to SC/ST/OEC category and those having benefits as per G.O.(Ms) No.25/2005/SCSTDD Dated 20.06.2005 and G.O.(Ms)No.10/2014/BCDD Dated 23.05.2014 and those candidates from Juvenile Home, Nirbhaya Home, Sree Chitra Home will have to remit Rs.500 /- as registration fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE, Kerala.