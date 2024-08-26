Maximise business efficiency and decision-making with ISB Executive Education’s Applied Business Analytics programme

Gartner's 2024 data and analytics trends highlight the critical role of AI tools, such as augmented data management and natural language processing, in managing complexity and improving productivity. Building trust in data through decision intelligence and AI governance is becoming increasingly important, as data and analytics leaders evolve into strategic advisors who drive business value and growth. Master data-driven decision-making with ISB's Executive Education Programme in Applied Business Analytics.

ISB Executive Education's Applied Business Analytics programme is meticulously designed to equip you with the skills to navigate this evolving landscape. The programme offers a deep dive into data and analytics, empowering you to interpret results, gain actionable insights, and unlock high-growth opportunities in the field. Through hands-on experience with leading tools and techniques, including cutting-edge topics like Generative AI, large language models, supervised and unsupervised learning, you will be well-prepared to excel in a rapidly changing environment. This high-impact programme integrates the latest industry trends and practices to help you stay ahead and make informed decisions in your business.

Programme Highlights

The ISB Applied Business Analytics programme is a 12-week online programme designed to equip professionals with advanced skills and knowledge in data analytics, offering a range of benefits and features that make it stand out and make better business decisions.

Here are some of the key highlights of the programme:

Learn from pre-recorded videos via world-class ISB faculty

The live masterclasses include exploring applications ofAI and Generative AI in analytics, big data, cloud computing, ML algorithms, and analytics in marketing hr and finance. Participants also study customer segmentation, social media analytics, predictive marketing, and financial forecasting.

The curriculum integrates the latest trends in analytics, such as AI and Generative AI, large language models, Zerocode learning, supervised and unsupervised learning and more.

Learn advanced level data analysis and visualisation using Tableau.

Gain practical experience with real-world case studies, business scenarios and dataset analysis of top brands.

The programme offers capstone project, providing an opportunity to apply skills to a real-world business challenge.

Upon completion of the programme, earn certification from ISB Executive Education and be a part of the prestigious ISB Executive Network.

Why ISB Executive Education?

Ranked as the #1 business school in India and #5 in Asia, according to the Financial Times Global Ranking 2024, ISB Executive Education brings unparalleled expertise to the healthcare management domain. The Certificate Programme, offers a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical insights, positioning it as a crucial investment for career growth.

Principle Takeaways

Here are the main takeaways of doing this programme from ISB Executive Education.

Utilise data-driven growth strategies.

Collect and prepare data for analysis effectively.

ApplyML techniques to solve business problems.

Drives better decision-making by automating tasks and revealing insights with AI.

Analyse data with analytics tools to gain business insights.

Make informed decisions through data-driven decision-making.

Test analyses to confirm hypotheses.



Programme Ideal For:

This programme is perfect if you want to the following:

Drive Data-Backed Growth

Looking to leverage business analytics to surpass competitors and create data-driven growth strategies? This programme is for you.

Sharpen Strategy

Consultants aiming to enhance their strategy skills with the latest data-backed frameworks to offer clients data-driven solutions will find this programme invaluable.

Learn More About Data Analytics

Aiming to master data analytics to effectively manage data science teams and enhance functional performance through analytics? This programme is designed for you.



Programme Details

Starts on: September 12, 2024

Duration: 12 weeks Online (4-6 hours/ week)

Programme Fee: ₹1,12,000

Eligibility: Any graduate/diploma holder



About ISB Executive Education

ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets, and networks required to manage and lead in this evolving landscape, enabling them to achieve their distinct personal and professional goals. Recognised as #1 in India for the third consecutive year and #26 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2024 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB Executive Education is committed to prepare working professionals to excel in the new global business environment. This is achieved through fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus’ short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across 200 countries.