The earlier cutoff date for both these admissions was set at September 30. This effectively means that a 2.5 year old and a 5.5 year old child can get admission to nursery and Class 1 respectively from 2021-22.(HT file)
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply

Kendriya Vidyalaya registration for Class 1 begins on April 1, 2021. Candidates can apply for the admission process through the official site of KVS on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:18 PM IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will begin the registration process for Class 1 admission on Thursday, April 1 onwards. The registration link would open at 10 am tomorrow on the official site of KVS on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Parents and guardians can register the names of their children for Class 1 admission for academic year 2021-22 till April 19, 2021.

For admission to Class 1, parents will have to upload a scanned image of the birth certificate on the online admission portal. To apply for the registration process, parents and guardians will have to follow these simple steps given below.

How to Apply

• Visit the official site of KVS on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

• Click on registration link available on the home page.

• Sign up if you are a first time user.

• Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the instructions released by the Sangathan, parents and guardians are strongly advised NOT to submit multiple applications to the same Vidyalaya for the same child. If multiple registration forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered in admission process.

The first provisional list will be released on April 23 and based on the availability of seats, the second and third provisional lists will be released on April 30 and May 5, 2021, respectively.


