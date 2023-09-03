Lucknow University Admission 2023: B.Tech, B.Pharm & MCA registration underway at lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University has started the registration process B.Tech, B.Pharm & MCA courses on September 1, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the courses mentioned above can do it through the official site of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in. The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)

The last date to register is till September 7, 2023. B.Tech has 480 seats, B.Pharm has 100 seats and MCA has 30 seats.

The eligibility criteria is given below.

B.Tech: Candidates should have passed 10+2 examination and obtained at least 45% marks in the subjects taken together from UP Board, CBSE or ant recognised board.

B.Pharm: Candidates should have obtained 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/ Biology/ Bio Technology/ Computer Science in intermediate examination from UP Board, CBSE or any recognised Board.

MCA: BCA/ B.SC (Computer Science/ IT/ Mathematics) with 55% marks (50% for SC/ST) in aggregate.

In addition to above qualification, candidate must have qualified JEE Main 2023 for B.Tech, CUET UG for B.Pharm and CUET PG for MCA programs.

The merit list of the candidates who have registered for admission at University of Lucknow will be displayed on the website. A cut off corresponding to the available seats will also be displayed on the website September 12, 2023.

The offline counselling will be conducted at Faculty of Engineering, 2nd Campus, Janakipuram, University of Lucknow during September 13-17, 2023 through which seat will be allotted to the candidate as per the choices/ preference submitted by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Lucknow University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON