Madras University has started the registration process for PG, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Courses on April 19, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the programmes can apply online through the official site of Madras University at unom.ac.in. Madras University registration for PG, PG Diploma & other courses begins

The last date to apply for the courses is till June 30, 2023. The entrance examination date for PG courses will be intimated by the varsity later. To apply for the courses, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Madras University Admission 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

Click on Madras University PG, PG Diploma and other courses link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get two links- Apply Indian candidates and Apply Foreign Candidates/ NRIs.

Click on the required link and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the courses will have to make a payment of ₹354/- inclusive of 18% GST- ₹54/- to State Bank Collect and the receipt of payment shall be forwarded along with other testimonials, otherwise the application will be summarily rejected.