MAH CET CAP 2024: Registration for MBA, MMS, B.Pharmacy, B.Ed, M.Ed & other courses begins today

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin the registration process for MAH CET CAP 2024 various courses today, July 12, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for centralized admission process can find the direct links through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH CET CAP 2024: Registration for MBA, MMS, B.Pharmacy, B.Ed, M.Ed begins today (Representational image)

The centralized admission process will begin for MBA/MMS, B.Design, B.Pharmacy (Practice), B.Ed-M.Ed, B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed and M.Ed.

The official notice reads, “The State CET CELL has conducted a number of CETs and their results have also been declared. The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) has already commenced for 09 professional courses and Direct second year admission to degree under Agriculture Department, 02 professional courses of Higher Education and 03 Professional Courses of Technical Education.”

MAH CET CAP 2024: How to apply online

To apply for the admission process, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on MAH CET CAP 2024 link course wise available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.