Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Maharashtra FYJC 2nd allotment result, cut-offs announced at mahafyjcadmissions.in, direct links

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 12:39 pm IST

Candidates can check the Maharashtra FYJC 2nd allotment list on mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has announced the provisional allotment list and cut-off marks for the second round of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission. Candidates can check the Maharashtra FYJC 2nd allotment list on mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd allotment result, cut-offs out(Official website, screenshot)
Maharashtra FYJC 2nd allotment result, cut-offs out(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: Fergusson College adds two divisions for FYJC admissions

Candidates need to enter their application numbers to find their allotment details. 

Maharashtra FYJC 2nd allotment result 2025: Direct link

Maharashtra FYJC round 2 cut-off marks: Direct link

How to check Maharashtra FYJC round 2 allotment result and cut-off marks

  1. Open the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in
  2. Click on the allotment or cut-off list tab, as required
  3. Enter the requested information and submit
  4. Check the allotment list or cut-off marks.

A total of 14,09,093 students registered during the first and second round of counselling for FYJC admission in Maharashtra. Of them, 6,74,883 are girls and 7,34,210 are boys.

Also read: FYJC CAP Round 2, over 13.8 L students register

In round 2, a total of 1,38,101 students confirmed their admissions, and 5,53,903 students filled the second part of preference.

Next, students who have been allotted colleges in the second round need to confirm their admissions between July 18 and July 21. The department will display the list of vacant seats after the second round on July 23.

Officials had previously stated that further instructions will be made available soon. Students who have not yet secured seats will get additional opportunities in the upcoming rounds. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest information. 

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
