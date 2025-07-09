Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 CAP Round 2 schedule released, registration begins on July 10 at mahafyjcadmissions.in

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has published the CAP Round 2 admission schedule for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission. Students who wish to register for the second phase common admission process can check the schedule at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Check schedule for CAP Round 2 Admissions here. (Representative image/HT Archive)

As per the schedule, registrations of new students will be done between July 10, 2025 from 10 AM and July 13, 2025 up to 6:30 PM, on the official website. Students will be allowed to select minimum 1 and maximum 10 junior colleges.

Additionally students who have not taken admission in CAP Round 1 will be can update their stream and college preference.

The Round 2 seat allotment results will be released on July 17, 2025, and the names of the selected students will be communicated through student/college log in, and via SMS.

Students will need to report at the allotted colleges between July 18 to 21, 2025. During this period, students will need to upload the necessary documents for admission into the allotted college.

Following this, the list of vacant seats will be displayed on July 23, 2025.

About Round 1 Admissions 2025:

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department had released the CAP round 1 allotment list/merit list for Class 11 admission on June 28.

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: How to register for CAP Round 2

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for CAP Round 2:

Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Click on Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 registration link Enter the required information to register yourself. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department for FYJC admissions.