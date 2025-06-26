Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2025 Live Updates: Allotment list releasing today, here's how to check
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2025 Live Update: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will release the CAP round 1 allotment list/merit and cut-off list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2025 Live Update: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department is scheduled to release the CAP round 1 allotment list/merit list on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Once out, candidates can check the Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Along with the merit list, the department will also share the cut-off list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission. ...Read More
According to the schedule, the following details will be shared:
- Junior college allotment list for 1st round
- Details of the allotted junior college through the student login
- Display of the allotted students' list
- Cut-off list for admission to this round
A total of 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools registered for the first round of admissions, and are offering 21,23,040 seats. Of these, 18,97,526 seats are available under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), and 2,25,514 are reserved under various quotas.
The registration process for Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 began on May 21 but the schedule was revised after the website crashed. The process resumed on Monday, May 26, at 11 am.
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Steps to download 1st merit list
- Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in.
- On the home page, click on the FYJC 1st merit list download link
- Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
- Check the merit list displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2025 Live: General merit list released earlier
Maharashtra FYJC admission 1st merit list 2025 Live: The department had previously released the general merit list and conducted zero round admissions for minority, in-house and management quotas at college-level.
