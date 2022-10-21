Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration ends tomorrow at cetcell.net.in

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close down the registration process for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 on October 22, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing) can apply online through the official site of MAHACET at cetcell.net.in.

The payment of registration fees through online payment is till October 23, 2022. The uploading of coloured scanned copy of original documents is till October 24, 2022. The publication of seat matrix for Group A and Group B is on October 20, 2022. The online filling of preference form is from October 21 to October 27, 2022.

The provisional merit list will be published on October 25, 2022 and the declaration of CAP Round 1 Selection List is till October 28, 2022. The physical joining and filling of status retention is from October 29 to November 4, 2022. To apply online candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Click on Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON