Maharashtra NEET UG provisional merit list today at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will release the list of registered candidates and the provisional merit list for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 today, August 6. Candidates who applied on or before August 4 can check the list on cetcell.mahacet.org after it is released. Maharashtra NEET UG provisional merit list today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The provisional merit list will be released for MBBS and BDS courses only.

The CET Cell will also display the seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses today.

Candidates need to fill out their preferences for MBBS and BDS courses after 3 pm today, up to 11:59 pm on August 9.

The Maharashtra CAP round 1 selection list for these courses will be announced on August 11.

Physical joining, filling of status retention form with all original documents and fees will be done between August 12 and 17 (excluding August 15).

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling: Important dates

Name of event Date Last date to apply (for all courses) August 4 (11.59 pm) Fee payment (for all courses) August 5 (11.59 pm) Uploading of colored scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list (for all courses) August 5 (11.59 pm) Publication of registered candidates' list (for all courses) August 6 Publication of provisional merit list of registered candidates (for MBBS/BDS course only) August 6 Publication of seat matrix (for MBBS/BDS only) August 6 Online filling of preference form (MBBS/BDS only) From August 6, after 3 pm to August 9, up to 11.59 pm Declaration of CAP round - 1 selection list (MBBS/BDS only) August 11 Physical joining and filling of status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees From August 12 to 17, up to 5.30 pm (excluding August 15)

The schedule for group B (BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS) and group C ( BNYS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) admissions will be announced in due course.

The schedule for subsequent CAP rounds will be announced later, the CET Cell said.

In the official notification, the CET Cell asked candidates participating in the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling process to ensure their eligibility and upload all the requisite original scanned documents.

It added that PWD candidates should have claimed the quota at the time of their NEET applications, and they should submit the online PWD certificate issued by any one of the 16 boards.

Candidates should regularly visit the CET Cell official website for further updates.