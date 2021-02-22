Maharashtra: No fee regulation for reserved candidates in pro courses, says MNVS
Members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) have raised concerns over the state fee regulating authority (FRA) not considering separate brackets for reserved category applicants in undergraduate professional courses. In a letter addressed to the state FRA as well as the admissions authority, the state common entrance test (CET) cell, MNVS has demanded that FRA release an updated list of approved fees for higher education institutes, keeping in mind concessional fees for students from reserved categories.
“FRA is a statutory body of the government of Maharashtra, so they can’t just fix fees for open category students, but also need to consider students from reserved categories. Over the years, this has discouraged more students from financially backward sections to apply for professional courses altogether,” said Santosh Gangurde, state vice-president, MNVS.
Also Read | Second Covid-19 wave nearing, lockdown decision in citizens’ hands: Uddhav
Established in 2004, FRA is a quasi-judicial body responsible for regulating the fees of all unaided private professional colleges in the state. Every year, institutes submit proposals for changing their fee structure to the authority, which considers a number of indicators such as nature of the course, number of students, teaching and non-teaching staff, infrastructure and other facilities at the college before fixing the fees. Colleges then have to display this approved fee structure on their website for students to check at the time of admission.
A senior official from FRA, on condition of anonymity, told HT that they are concerned with the course conducted by a particular college and expenditure incurred. “Approval of fees is cost based and has nothing to do with the category the applicant belongs to. Reimbursement of fees or giving the option of scholarship to students in need, especially those from reserved categories, is looked after by the social justice department. We do not decide, nor is there a provision in the Act to fix a separate fee structure for those in reserved categories,” said the official.
Members of MNVS have also highlighted the lack of representation from the minority or social welfare departments as part of the FRA core committee. “We will take this up with the government as well,” added Gangurde.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: No fee regulation for reserved candidates in pro courses, says MNVS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regular classes to resume for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 in Bihar
- Bihar education department has allowed the resumption of regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 onwards across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital in IIT Kharagpur on February 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Provide 30-day relaxation on age limit, says DoE
- Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: The online application process for nursery admission in Delhi schools for the academic session 2021-22 began on February 18, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under NEP 2020, AU plans 4 year UG courses, multidisciplinary studies
- Prof Rizvi made a powerpoint presentation detailing the vision of AU for the implementation of the new NEP before the central university’s academic council during its meeting held in the law faculty's conference hall on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admission process under RTE quota in Maharashtra likely to start next week
- The admission process under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota for 2021-22 in Maharashtra will begin from next week, officials from the education department said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBJEE 2021 registration process to begin on Feb 23, check details here
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible will be able to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GATE answer key 2021 to be released by March 2, here's how to check
- GATE answer key 2021: Once the answer keys are released, candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Applications open for Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for leadership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nursery admission process begins in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online college admissions platform Leverage Edu raises ₹47 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GATE 2021 response sheet of candidates released, here's how to check
- Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the candidate’s response sheet for GATE 2021 exam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents demand action over school fee concerns in Maharashtra, stage protest
- Parents of several private schools across Maharashtra assembled outside Azad Maidan on Wednesday protesting against the state government’s inaction over their long-pending demands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nursery admissions 2021 to begin in Delhi tomorrow, application ends on March 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT admission test 2021 answer key released, raise objections now
- National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the answer key for the General Ability test (GAT) 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox