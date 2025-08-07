MCC announces two priority NRI categories for NEET UG counselling, details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced two priority categories for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates for the all India quota (AIQ) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 counselling. NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC announces two priority NRI categories(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MCC will allot seats under the NRI quota based on two systems- priority 1 and priority 2.

The priority 1 category includes candidates who themselves are NRIs or children of NRIs.

The priority 2 category candidates are first-degree or second-degree relatives of NRIs, MCC said.

The seat allotment process will be carried out in sequential order, giving preference to priority 1 candidates first, followed by priority 2 candidates, subject to availability of seats, MCC said.

The MCC also shared a list of candidates who were eligible to fill their choices as NRI candidates. Here is the direct link

“The list is provisional and Candidates are advised to ensure that all required original documents (proof of NRI status, relationship certificates, etc.) are submitted correctly at the time of reporting at the allotted medical college and in case there is deficiency of documents, the college can cancel the seat allotment,” MCC said.

The first round of NEET UG counselling conducted by the MCC is underway. The extended window to fill and lock choices ended at 1:30 pm today, August 8.

MCC will announce seat allotment result for the first round of counselling on August 9. Candidates can report for the first round of admissions from August 9 to 18.

The counselling schedule for the first round was extended multiple times and therefore, dates for the second and subsequent rounds are also likely to be revised. Candidates should visit the official website regularly for further updates.