NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC to close re-extended registration window today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the re-extended registration window for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2025 today, August 6. Candidates can apply for MCC NEET UG counselling 2025 up to 3 pm at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC to close re-extended registration window today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The reset registration facility is available up to 12 pm and the fee payment window is available up to 6 pm today.

As per the schedule, the choice filling facility is available up to 8 am tomorrow, August 7. However, a message displayed on the UG registration page of the MCC website reads that the choice filling and choice locking for round-1 have been put on hold. Candidates are advised to log in to their dashboards to find out more details regarding this.

Seat allotment result for the first round will be announced on August 9. Candidates can report for the first round of admissions from August 9 to 18.

With the extension of the first round, dates for the second and subsequent rounds of counselling are also likely to be revised, as registrations for the second round were scheduled to start on August 12. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for further updates.

MCC NEET UG counselling is held for admission to 15 per cent all India quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats and

100 per cent MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU

100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India,

100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal),

100 per cent AMU seats

85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

100 per cent Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal quota seats for Jamia students

15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.