Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released revised schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Round 1 can check the revised schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 revised schedule out again at mcc.nic.in, registration extended till August 6(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

The registration date for Round 1 has been extended till August 6, 2025 upto 3 pm. The reset registration for Round 1 will be available till 12 noon of August 6. Choice filling for Round 1 will be available till August 7, 2025. The choice locking facility will begin on August 6 and close on August 7, 2025.

The seat processing for Round 1 will be done from August 7 to August 8, 2025 and result declaration for Round 1 will be done on August 9, 2025. The reporting for round 1 is from August 9 to August 18, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register for Round 1

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.