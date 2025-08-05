Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 choice filling & locking put on hold, revised schedule soon

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 04:05 pm IST

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 choice filling and locking facility put on hold. The revised schedule to be out soon. 

Medical Counselling Committee has suspended the round 1 choice filling and locking facility for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025. The revised schedule for Round 1 will be available to the candidates soon on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 choice filling & locking put on hold, revised schedule soon(HT File)
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 choice filling & locking put on hold, revised schedule soon(HT File)

The official website reads, "The Choice Filling & Choice Locking for Round-1 has been put on hold. The revised schedule will be announced shortly."

The reason for pausing the choice filling and locking facility has not been disclosed by the Committee yet.

As per the revised schedule released on August 2, the choice filling process was done till August 4 and choice locking facility was extended till August 4, 2025. The seat processing was scheduled on August 5 and seat allotment result was to be declared on August 6, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the choices.

5. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

