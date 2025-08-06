Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
MP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result delayed, revised date soon

Published on: Aug 06, 2025 04:26 pm IST

Candidates who applied for MP NEET UG counselling can check the result on the official website of DME, MP -dme.mponline.gov.in.

Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has revised the seat allotment result date for the first round of the MP NEET UG counselling 2025. Candidates who applied for MP NEET UG counselling can check the official notice on the official website of DME, MP -dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result delayed, revised date soon(HT file)
The seat allotment result for Round 1 was postponed as the NEET UG counselling schedule was revised.

The official notice reads, “the time table of the first phase of All India Counseling has been changed in the notice issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on 05/08/2025 (notice attached). Therefore, the result of the fixed seat allocation of Madhya Pradesh State Level Counseling on 06/08/2025 is postponed. The revised time table of the first phase of Madhya Pradesh State Level Counseling will be released after the revised time table of counseling of state quota seats is released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.”

What's next for candidates?

As per the counselling schedule, candidates who get a seat in the first round of medical and dental seats need to report in person at the allotted institute for document verification and admissions. This can be done from tomorrow, August 7, up to August 16.

Candidates can online resign/cancel their admission at the college level and exercise the option for upgradation for the second round from August 7 to August 16, 2025.

All interested candidates need to exercise the upgrade option at college-level during admission. Candidates can edit their options for upgradation at their login dashboard up to August 16, 2025.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to check seat allotment result

To check the MP NEET seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

2. Open the round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result.

6. Download the allotment order.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of DME, MP.

