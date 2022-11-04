Home / Education / Admissions / MCC NEET PG counselling 2022: Mop up round registration ends today at mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET PG counselling 2022: Mop up round registration ends today at mcc.nic.in

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:56 PM IST

NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registration ends today, November 4, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

The last day to register for the mop-up round of National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling is today, November 4, 2022. From now until November 5, candidates may finish the choice-filling procedure.

Candidates can make payment till November 4 till 8 pm. The verification of internal candidates will begin today and till November 6. The NEET PG seat allotment process will start on November 7 till November 8.

The seat allotment result will be announced on November 9. Candidates have between November 10 and November 14, 2022, to report to the allotted institutes.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the PG Medical Counselling tab

Key in your log in details

Pay the mop-up round registration fee and click on submit.

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
